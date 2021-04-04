Updated Dashboard Shows 236 COVID-19 Cases in Alabama Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released an updated school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of April 2. The latest report shows several systems did not report due to spring break.

School systems such as Montgomery Public Schools have been all-virtual, but are giving the students the option of returning to in-person classes starting Monday, April 5.

ADPH says because of spring break, there may be breaks or irregularities in reporting.

Overall, there were 236 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, up from 181 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week. The numbers in parentheses are from the week before:

Montgomery Public Schools – not reporting (Fewer than 5)

Autauga County Schools – not reporting (16)

Elmore County Schools – 11 (not reporting)

Pike Road Schools – not reporting (not reporting)

Dallas County Schools – fewer than 5 (not reporting)

Selma City Schools – 0 (0)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD