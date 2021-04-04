Wetumpka Teenager Killed in Lowndes County Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Wetumpka teenager has been killed in a two-car wreck in Lowndes County.

State Troopers say a 16-year-old was riding in a car driven by 50-year-old Cassandra Hill of Wetumpka. Investigators say she tried to cross U.S. Highway 80 about 13 miles north of Hayneville, but collided with an SUV driven by 48-year-old Deborah Brown of Selma.

The teenager was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. The teenager’s name hasn’t been released.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

State troopers continue to investigate.