EJI Founder Bryan Stevenson to Perform at Lincoln Center in New York

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, will be taking on a new role — concert pianist at New York’s Lincoln Center.

Stevenson will appear as both a speaker and performer at an event called “Freedom, Justice and Hope” that will premiere virtually on May 21. An announcement from the venue says Wynton Marsalis will be the musical director.

Stevenson founded the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative and wrote the best-selling book “Just Mercy.” He’s also a pianist and was the driving force behind the national lynching memorial in Montgomery.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)