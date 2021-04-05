Freedom Riders National Monument Opening in Anniston

by Alabama News Network Staff

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — The old Greyhound bus depot in Anniston has opened for the first time as the Freedom Riders National Monument four years after it was established. The monument recognizes the story of activists who set out as “Freedom Riders” in 1961 to test racial integration and public accommodations on interstate bus lines. A bus was stopped by a white mob in Anniston while traveling from Atlanta to Birmingham. Attackers beat the Freedom Riders and set fire to the bus on a roadside.

