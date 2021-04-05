MPD: Shooting, Abduction Under Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting turned abduction early Monday morning.

MPD spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 2000 block of Rexford Road around 4:30AM after receiving reports of a woman shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After the shooting, the suspect abducted a different adult female from the same location and fled the scene.

About an hour later, MPD officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Ashwood Circle and Oakwood Drive.

The suspect fired several shots at the officers while they were attempting to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect eventually stopped in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway. Officers there were able to safely negotiate the release of the adult female. Soon after, the suspect shot himself.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MPD says there were no injuries to the officers.

The investigation is ongoing.