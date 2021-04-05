MPD: Suspect Charged with Murder in Fatal Troy Highway Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Jamarcus Jordan. Police arrested 18-year-old Rantavious Managan, of Montgomery for the Murder on Monday, April 5.

On April 3, around 6:22 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to Troy Highway and Eastern Boulevard. At the scene, police located Jordan suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation and no other details have been released.