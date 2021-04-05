Pike Road Schools Holds Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic for Staff, Family Members at Pike Road Elementary

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 IMG_6710

2/5 IMG_6694

3/5 IMG_6705

4/5 IMG_6700

5/5 IMG_6702









On Monday, April 5, Pike Road Schools Staff and their family members were offered their 1st round of the Pfizer vaccine. A drive-thru clinic was set after school in the rear of Pike Road Elementary. The Center for Pain had 150 doses of the vaccine for those staffers and their family members who have not received the vaccine.

Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter says educators don’t have the ability to just leave school, so being able to receive the vaccine after school on school premises gives them the ability to take care of their students that they take care of every day and the conveniency to take care of the business that they take care of every day.

The Center for Pain says it’s a way to help the community.

The 2nd dose will be give at the same location three weeks from now.