Police: 1 Dead, 5 Injured in Shooting at Birmingham Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham police say one woman died and five other people were shot at a park Sunday evening as people gathered on Easter. A police official told reporters that a 32-year-old woman died. The five other people who were shot are ages 21, 17, 16, 15, and 4. All five went to hospitals and are stable. Police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation in the park where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Easter. The woman who died is described as an innocent bystander. No suspects were in custody as of Sunday night. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

