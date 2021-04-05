Sunshine For Now, But Rain Returns Late This Week

by Ben Lang

After a pleasant Easter weekend weather-wise, Monday is off to a nice start so far. There was a chill in the air this morning, with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s to the low and mid 40s. However, by midday, temperatures soared into the low 70s. Sunshine remains abundant throughout the afternoon, with high temperatures generally in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight looks clear and cool with lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday looks pleasant once more as the warming trend continues. Temperatures top out near 80° while the sky remains mostly sunny. Tuesday night lows fall into the mid 50s. Clouds increase a bit Wednesday, and a few showers appear possible by the afternoon. However, significant rain chances hold off until Thursday.

A weakening front approaches Alabama Wednesday night. A line of showers and storms will likely be ongoing in advance of the front. Some of those storms could be strong or severe as they enter Alabama. However, they will likely be in a weakening as they enter our area. Currently, the storm prediction center places a Marginal risk for severe weather across far western Alabama for Wednesday and Wednesday night. However, the greater risk for severe weather remains to our northwest across the mid-south on Wednesday afternoon.

The front pushes into our area Thursday. However, it will likely stall in southeast Alabama, leading to a continued chance for showers and storms Thursday afternoon. With the air-mass still warm, muggy, and unstable, it appears as though at least scattered shower and thunderstorm activity continues Friday.

Another front or at least upper-level disturbance could produce another round of rain and storms across our area Saturday. Sunday and next Monday look drier, however, though it’s hard to completely rule out rain either day.