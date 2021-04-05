WANTED: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Man Considered to be Armed and Dangerous

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a fugitive. Richard Surles is the name of the suspect in the investigation. His charges include Attempted Murder and Robbery.

According the investigators reports, Surles approached the victim with a 9mm handgun and demanded money and a cellphone. A scuffle ensued with Surles firing one shot striking the victim. The gunshot caused minor injury.

At a later date, Surles approached the victim again in an attempt to intimidate him. After the second encounter, Surles shot at the victim multiple times.

Dallas County authorities consider Surles Armed and Dangerous. They ask that anyone with information call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.