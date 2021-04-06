$400,000 in New Cars Stolen from Car Dealership in Valley

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama law enforcement officers are looking for a thief or thieves who stole seven new vehicles from a car dealership in Valley.

Valley Police Maj. Mike Reynolds said officers were called Monday to King Ford Auto dealership about a burglary. The dealership is just off Interstate 85 at exit 77.

Employees arriving found the business had been broken into and seven vehicles were missing from the lot. Al.com reports the vehicles were valued at more than $400,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Police or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

