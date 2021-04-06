AG Steve Marshall Paying Tribute to Fallen Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will pay tribute to the late Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams at a law enforcement ceremony Wednesday, April 7, 2:00 p.m. in Hayneville.

Attorney General Marshall will join local officials at Lowndes County Courthouse (courtroom) in paying tribute to Sheriff Williams, who lost his life in the line of duty on November 23, 2019.

Attorney General Marshall will present a commemoration to Sheriff Williams’ family in recognition of his service and sacrifice.