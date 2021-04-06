Alabama Department of Human Resources Announces Second Round of Grants for Child Care Providers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Human Resources on April 7 will begin accepting applications for a second round of grants supporting licensed child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care – Round 2 (TASCC-2) grant program provides financial relief to help stabilize the number of child care providers that are open by offsetting some costs of operating during the pandemic.

DHR will accept applications for TASCC-2 grants April 7 through May 7. Grant amounts are based on each provider’s daytime licensed capacity, with a base rate of $500 per child. To be eligible, licensed providers must be open as of April 7. They must also remain open for at least one year after receiving a grant. A recent survey by DHR found that 88% of Alabama’s licensed child care facilities were open for business at the end of January.

The grants will help providers cover operating costs, including paying employees, buying classroom materials and cleaning supplies, providing meals and tuition relief, and other facility expenses.

Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner said, “Child care providers deserve our gratitude and support for their invaluable service to families throughout this pandemic. Alabama’s continued return to normalcy would not be possible without these unsung heroes to care for our children. We are proud to once again offer them financial relief through these grants as they continue serving their important role to our state.”

DHR recommends child care providers review all instructions prior to submitting a TASCC-2 grant application. The application is available online at bit.ly/3wfdSuL. Providers must complete the application to determine the estimated grant amount. Applications will be processed as they are received, and grants will be awarded once approved. The application must include an Alabama STAARS vendor code to be processed.

Federal funding for the grants is provided by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

For questions about the application, please email DHR at quality.enhancement@dhr.alabama.gov.