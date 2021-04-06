ASU Football: Alabama State dominate Alabama A&M in final game of three-game set with 15-1 win

by Janae Smith

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. | Alabama State (11-13, 8-4 SWAC) finished off the weekend road series against rival Alabama A&M with a 15-1 win at Bulldog Field on Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless first, the Hornets got on the board early with two runs in the second inning off a two-run homer from Angel Jimenez, followed by another score in the third when Santiago Garcia brought in Trenton Jamison on a bunt play.

Alabama State added to their lead in the fifth, adding four runs to go up 7-0. Abner Benitez brought home Jamison on a sacrifice fly, while Dale Francis tripled to center to bring home two scores and later scored on a passed ball.

The Hornets continued to extend their lead in the seventh with another two-run homer, this time from AJ Gardner, before adding six runs in the ninth for the final score.

Jimenez led Alabama State on the day with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored, while Garcia (2 hits / 2 runs / 4 RBI), Jamison (2 hits / 3 runs / 2 RBI) and Williams (2 hits / 1 run / 2 RBI) all added to the offensive output.

Jordan Gould (4-0) picked up the win for the Hornets, working seven innings and giving up a run on just three hits while striking out eight. Payton Harris came in for the remaining two innings, surrendering just two hits and struck out two of the six batters he faced.

The Hornets will return to the field for a midweek matchup against North Alabama on Tuesday afternoon at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.

