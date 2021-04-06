Montgomery City Council Approves 30-Day Face Mask Extension

Tonight, the Montgomery City Council unanimously approved a face mask ordinance that Mayor Steven Reed proposed. It will keep a face mask mandate intact for 30 days, taking effect when the statewide face mask order expires on Friday at 5 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey has previously said she would not extend the statewide order any further.

The Montgomery ordinance requires face coverings, masks or face shields to be worn in public places in Montgomery to slow the spread of COVID-19. As defined by the ordinance, public places are ones that offer goods and services to the general public including government buildings, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, hotels, retail or any other stores, theaters, transportation services, gyms, medical offices and any other venues that are open to the general public.

Masking will also be required at all times when within six feet of a person from another household in an indoor space open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered and six feet of distance cannot be maintained between each person. However, masks or face coverings can be removed to eat or drink.

The mask requirement includes exemptions for children six years of age or younger or any child not yet entered the second grade; any person with a documented proof from their physician of a legitimate medical condition or disability that prevents him or her from wearing a mask; any person while consuming food or drink – masks should be worn at all times when entering, seated, waiting, and exiting a restaurant or bar; or any person who is required to remove the mask to confirm his or her identity, such as for security or screening purposes.

Face coverings or masks are not required for those exercising outdoors, in the privacy of one’s own home or vehicle. Those participating in constitutionally protected activity or seeking to communicate with another person where the ability to see the person’s mouth is essential for communication will not be required to wear masks.

First responders, as well as those performing a job function in which wearing a face covering is inconsistent with industry safety standards or a business’s established safety protocols, will not be required to wear a mask. Other exemptions include patient medical/dental exam rooms or when wearing a mask poses a greater mental or physical health and safety risk.

Earlier today, the Birmingham City Council voted 8-1 to extend a face mask order through May 24.