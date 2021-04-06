Montgomery Police Officers Allege Mistreatment, Cover-ups within MPD

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuesday night multiple current and former MPD officers aired out grievances to Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, and the Montgomery City Council.

Accusations include misappropriation of funds, bullying, retaliation, cover ups, and descrimination in the Montgomery Police Department..

The accusing officers have retained legal council and filed suit against the City of Montgomery.

Many of the officers who spoke are facing possible termination or suspension for potential ethics violations and other sanctions.

Montgomery officials have not stated how they plan to respond to the accusations, but a city spokesperson did release a statement that read: “Tonight we heard the accusations by individuals. There is a legal process for personnel issues and that process is ongoing.”