MPD: Second Suspect Sought in Troy Highway Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are searching for a second suspect in the fatal shooting of Jamarcus Jordan. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify 18-year-old Matthew “Lil Sam” Clayton as the second suspect in the shooting. Police arrested 18-year-old Rantavious Managan, of Montgomery for the Murder on Monday, April 5.

MPD has secured felony warrants for Capital Murder against Clayton. They are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

If you have any details on his location call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or 334-314-9271.