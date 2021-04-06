Ransom Note Threatens to Make Confederate Monument in Selma a Toilet

by Alabama News Network Staff

A group claiming responsibility for stealing a Confederate monument from Old Live Oak Cemetery in Selma last month is now threatening to turn the ornate sculpture of a chair into a toilet.

A representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy on March 20 reported to police that the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair had gone missing from the cemetery.

Someone sent an email to news outlets Monday claiming responsibility and saying the chair will be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agrees to display a banner at their Virginia headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist.

The Associated Press could not confirm the authenticity of the claim.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)