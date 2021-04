Small Businesses and Residents React to Mask Mandate Ending Soon in Montgomery

by Ja Nai Wright

The State mask mandate is set to end Friday, April 9th after 5 p.m. The Montgomery City Council voted to extend the mask mandate for the city for an additional 30 days.

Once the mandate is lifted, local small businesses will have the ability to regulate if they want masks to be required for consumers to wear in their establishments.