by Ryan Stinnett

SPLENDID SPRING WEATHER: Hard to beat the weather today and tomorrow across Alabama with high pressure firmly in control of our weather; cool nights, and warm, pleasant afternoon with tons of sunshine. Temperatures this afternoon are approaching the 80 degree mark, and tomorrow they will be in the lower 80s. Tonight will be a clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

RAIN/STORMS RETURNS: The weather begins to change late tomorrow as moisture levels begin to rise and clouds begin to increase. Tomorrow will be rain free for the state, but a band of rain and thunderstorms will push into the state late tomorrow night ahead of a slow moving cold front.

The SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for much of Central and West Alabama, generally west of a line from Gadsden to Clanton to Selma to Grove Hill.

The storms storms will be weakening as they enter West Alabama Wednesday night/Thursday morning, but they could still produce strong winds and some hail. A low chance of a brief, isolated tornado.

Then for Thursday, the SPC maintains the “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for much of the state as showers and storms will remain possible, and again some gusty winds are certainly possible. Storms will end early Thursday morning as a dry slot moves into the state, and a decent part of the day Thursday looks dry with some sun possible and a high in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday night, another round of rain and storms is expected to move into the state, again, they could be fairly heavy with strong winds and some hail possible. The front stalls across South Alabama and that will allow for more showers and storms to continue into the day Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: For now Saturday looks to feature continued rain and storms, as another wave of energy tracks along the front, and some strong storms are possible. By Sunday, a surge of drier air returns to the state and the day should feature ample sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry for now, but scattered showers and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday more showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday as the active spring pattern continues. Way too early to know if severe storms will be an issue. Highs next week should continue to hold in the low 80s.

Have a Tuesday that you won’t soon forget!!!

Ryan