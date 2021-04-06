Thomas Whitehurst Has Preliminary Hearing in Murder of Ex-Wife Starr Mulder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thomas Whitehurst had his preliminary hearing today in Elmore County District Court in the murder of his ex-wife Starr Mulder.

She had been missing since 2016 until her body was found in March 2020 in the Conecuh National Forest in South Alabama. Once her remains were identified, Whitehurst was arrested and charged with her murder in March 2021.

District Judge Glenn Goggins found probable cause to charge Whitehurst with murder. The case has been bound over to a grand jury.

The defense is seeking to have Whitehurst’s one million dollar cash bond reduced.