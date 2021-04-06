Whitehurst Case Bound to Grand Jury, Judge Finds Probable Cause

by Kay McCabe

Thomas Whitehurst, who was accused of killing his estranged wife Starr Mulder, will now have his case be presented to a grand jury.

Mulder’s remains were found and identified in the Conecuh National Forest in March, and Whitehurst was arrested a few days after. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says Whitehurst was always significant suspect.

On Tuesday, Judge Glenn Goggans, found probable cause and bound the case to a grand jury.

If the grand jury indicts Whitehurst, no word on when the trial could get underway.

