Whitehurst Case Bound to Grand Jury, Judge Finds Probable Cause

Kay McCabe,
Posted:

by Kay McCabe

Thomas Whitehurst, who was accused of killing his estranged wife Starr Mulder, will now have his case be presented to a grand jury.

Mulder’s remains were found and identified in the Conecuh National Forest in March, and Whitehurst was arrested a few days after. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says Whitehurst was always significant suspect.

On Tuesday, Judge Glenn Goggans, found probable cause and bound the case to a grand jury.

If the grand jury indicts Whitehurst, no word on when the trial could get underway.

For more information on this, visit here.

Categories: Montgomery, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts