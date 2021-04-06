Whitehurst Case Bound to Grand Jury, Judge Finds Probable Cause
Thomas Whitehurst, who was accused of killing his estranged wife Starr Mulder, will now have his case be presented to a grand jury.
Mulder’s remains were found and identified in the Conecuh National Forest in March, and Whitehurst was arrested a few days after. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says Whitehurst was always significant suspect.
On Tuesday, Judge Glenn Goggans, found probable cause and bound the case to a grand jury.
If the grand jury indicts Whitehurst, no word on when the trial could get underway.
