A Stormy Start To Thursday

by Shane Butler



A very active weather pattern begins overnight and continues through early Saturday. We expect several rounds of rain and storms to work through the area. The first comes through early Thursday morning and exits into Georgia by early afternoon. It’s looking like a line of storms that will be capable of damaging winds and a brief tornado. The rest of Thursday afternoon turns out to be fairly nice with temps in the 80s. Another round of rain/storms heads into the area Friday. The main threats will be damaging winds and quarter size hail. The last in this series will come through Saturday morning into the early afternoon hours. Once again, the threats will be damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes. Finally, our weather is looking a lot quieter Sunday into Monday.