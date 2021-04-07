ADVA to Build Veterans Home in Enterprise

by Alabama News Network Staff

A federal grant thanks to the U.S. Veterans Administration will soon allow Alabama to build its fifth veterans home.

According to officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, the $39 million grant will cover 65 percent of the home’s construction cost. The remaining 35 percent will be covered by ADVA.

The estimated $60 million facility will provide long-term care to veterans in Alabama. It will be 182,000 square feet and house 175 residents. Once in full operation, it will provide jobs for more than 200 people.

Groundbreaking is set to take place later this year, with construction planned for early 2022.

“We can only see this as a blessing, a win-win situation for everyone. This project puts people to work, adds to our local economy and best of all, allows our community to give back in some small way to a group of dedicated Americans who have sacrificed for us and this great country where we live,” Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said.

The home will be located on 108 acres in Enterprise off Highway 51 just north of Yancey Industrial Park. ADVA officials said the location was chosen largely because of the considerable veteran population in Coffee County.

“The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the State Board of Veterans Affairs are honored to have this partnership with the City of Enterprise and Coffee County. We are grateful for the support received from this generous community,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.

Williams Blackstock Architects in Birmingham has been tasked with creating the facility’s design. Working with ADVA officials, the design will be unveiled on July 9 when the SBVA hosts its next board meeting in Enterprise.

A name for the new facility has not been chosen yet. The ADVA is accepting nominations for the name through June 14.

Officials said the name of the facility needs to reflect the home’s geographical location, a person who had a pivotal role in the project or an honored veteran.

To learn more about how you can submit a nomination form, visit the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs website or call 334-242-5077.