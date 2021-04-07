Alabama Senate Expected to Debate Lottery Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama senators are expected to debate a lottery bill. Senators say they expect to debate the bill by Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville on Wednesday. The bill would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks, and through a phone app. McClendon said the issue of a lottery is not dead. Senators earlier this session narrowly rejected a proposal to start a state lottery and allow up to 10 casinos in the state. Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)