ASU FOOTBALL: Nettles named SWAC Newcomer of the Week for the third time this season after Saturday performance

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Alabama State redshirt freshman Ryan Nettles was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Newcomer of the Week after his performance against South Carolina State on Saturday.

The award is the third Newcomer of the Week award for Nettles this season, and the fourth award overall.

He finished the game 20-for-37 for 191 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. His touchdown pass came with just over three minutes remaining in the contest when he hooked up with Wallace Corker to tie the contest. He finished with a long pass of 24 yards and connected with seven different receivers in the loss, while also running the ball six times for 44 yards.

Alabama State returns to action Saturday at home against Mississippi Valley State in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action. The game is the last home contest for the Hornets in the spring season and can be seen on the CW Montgomery, and it will also be carried by the Hornet Sports Network.

