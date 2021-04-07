Baptist Health Hosts Vaccination Clinics in Montgomery & Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baptist Health officials say they are expanding the COVID-19 vaccination efforts with the opening of two clinics in the River Region.

Anyone wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to set up an appointment.

The Montgomery Clinic is located at 3989 Eastern Boulevard. The hours are from 8:00AM-3:00PM Monday through Friday.

The Prattville Clinic, which is part of a partnership with the City of Prattville and the Prattville Chamber of Commerce, is located in the Prattville Medical Park at 635 McQueen Smith Road, Suite D. The hours are from 8:00AM-3:00PM Tuesday through Thursday.

Baptist officials say all attendees are required to wear a mask, regardless of state requirements, and you must bring a photo ID.

If you have received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you must bring your vaccine card as well.

For more information on Baptist Health’s vaccine clinics or to schedule an appointment, visit www.baptistfirst.org.