Distracting Driving Bill Crashes after Alabama House Debate

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama House of Representatives has rejected a proposal to impose fines for using a smartphone while driving. The bill by Republican Rep. K.L. Brown of Jacksonville failed on a narrow 47-48 vote. The proposal would have fined drivers for holding, watching, or recording with a smartphone while driving. Brown said distracted driving is a deadly threat to roadway safety. Some lawmakers questioned if the measure would be enforceable. Others expressed concern that the driving law would be used to target minorities for traffic stops.

