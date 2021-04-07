Gov. Ivey Rescinds Mask Mandate, Issues new “Safer Apart” Order

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday issued her twenty-sixth supplemental emergency proclamation transitioning the state from an amended Safer at Home Order to a new Safer Apart Order, the third phase of COVID-19 pandemic health orders.

Ivey cites the increase in vaccinations, and the down trending number of new cases in the state.

Masks will no longer be mandated statewide, but individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people.

This order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 and extends until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

