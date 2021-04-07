Lawmakers approve alcohol delivery bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama could soon allow people to get beer, wine, and liquor delivered to their homes. The Alabama Senate voted to accept House changes to an alcohol delivery bill sponsored by Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills. The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey who will decide whether to sign it into law. The beverages would only be delivered to people age 21 and older by companies licensed to deliver. There would also be limits on how much could be delivered in a 24-hour period. Lawmakers debated alcohol delivery bills for years, but the proposal never won final approval until this session.

