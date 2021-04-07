Lowndes County Pays Tribute to Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams in the Courthouse

by Ja Nai Wright

Family and friends gathered in the Lowndes County Courthouse today to honor the life and legacy of sheriff big John Williams

Sheriff “Big John” Williams was a well loved sheriff in the Lowndes County community. Local law-enforcement and family members gathered in the courthouse in remembrance of his life, Wednesday afternoon.

Williams was murdered back in November 2019 and because of the pandemic the county was not able to honor him sooner. His family was given awards on his behalf for his service to the Community

Williams, who was 62 at the time of his death, spent more than 40 years serving his community. He was one of three officers in who lost their lives in the line of duty in the past two years.