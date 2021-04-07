Selma Private School Employee Charged with Stealing $10,000 from School

by George McDonald

An accountant at a private school in Selma has been arrested and charged with stealing $10,000 from the school.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum says Jennifer Robinson, 43, of Selma is charged with theft of property. He says she has been the accountant at Meadowview Christian School for several years.

He says an investigation lasting a couple of moths found that $10,000 had been stolen from the school.

“She did admit to it, which is a good thing,” Granthum told Alabama News Network. “She admitted to her fault, but that still doesn’t justify her stealing money from our kids,” he said.

The sheriff says Robinson is believed to have acted alone. She has been released from custody on a $10,000 bond. He says the school has called in a professional auditor to look over the school’s books.