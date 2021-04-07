Update: Three Suspects Identified in Marion Shooting Investigation

by George McDonald

Authorities in Perry County have now identified three suspects arrested in a shooting in Marion.

Lawrence Johnson, 36, Christopher Roberts, 38, and Gerald Hogue, 59, who are all from Missouri, are charged with two counts of attempted murder.

They are charged with shooting a man in the 200 block of Booker Street in Marion, as well as shooting at one of the man’s family members.

The three are being held in the Perry County Jail without bond as they await arraignment.