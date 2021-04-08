Andalusia Teenager Charged with Murder in Girl’s Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police have charged a teenager with murder in the death of a teenage girl and expects to charge others.

Chief Paul Hudson said Damien Beasley, 17, of Andalusia, is being charged as an adult with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Hudson said additional charges are pending against Beasley.

The investigation began on Tuesday when Andalusia police got information about a possible homicide on Whatley Street.

This search led to an expanded search in which officers found the body of teenage girl. Her name is being withheld at the request of her family.

An autopsy conducted by the Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed the young woman’s death was the result of a single gunshot wound. Hudson said officers have recovered a gun believed to have been used in the murder.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this story.