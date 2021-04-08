ASU Softball: Alabama State splits mid-week doubleheader against Florida A&M

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. I Alabama State (7-21, 2-4 SWAC) split a pair of non-conference games against Florida A&M on Wednesday afternoon, picking up a win in the game one before falling in the closing game.

Alabama State 9, Florida A&M 1

After Skyler Sullivan began the game striking out three of the first four Florida A&M batters, the Hornets wasted no time getting on the board as Jaeda Gardner got on base and was brought home later on a double from Kindall DeRamus to score the first run of the game.

Alabama State added to their lead in the second inning, when pinch runner Lauryn Maher scored off a double from Elizabeth Williams to put the Hornets up 2-0, however Florida A&M responded and put a run on the board in the top of the third frame.

The Hornets took control of the game in the bottom half of the fifth as Morgan Gaither scored the first run after a stolen base from Madison Myers, who scored on the next at bat from a Gardner double. After a walk, DeRamus brought in another run with a single, followed by an RBI from Jamaica Flowers who singled to left field. Alabama State scored their final run of the inning on a groundout to take a 7-1 lead.

Alabama State added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead, the first by Gaither off a Rattler error, followed later by a double from Jazmine Dodd that brought home Myers for the final run of the game.

The Lady Hornets pounded out ten hits in the game, with DeRamus picking up two hits, two RBI and a run scored, while Gardner picked up two hits, an RBI and scored two runs. Williams also earned two hits while also driving in a run on the afternoon.

Sullivan (7-7) pitched a complete game to pick up the win, giving up just four hits and a run while striking out eight batters.

Florida A&M 9, Alabama State 1

Florida A&M looked to respond in game two as they got on the board in both the first and second innings to gain a 2-0 lead.

The Rattlers scored two more runs in the top half of the fourth to take a four run lead before DeRamus tripled to left center and was brought home on a groundout from Taliya Talley to get the Hornets on the board.

Florida A&M added two more scores in the fifth and three more in the sixth to secure the 9-1 win and series split.

Alabama State earned just four hits in game two, with DeRamus scoring the lone run to go along with her hit.

Sullivan (7-8) picked up the loss in the closing game, pitching 1.1 innings, allowing four hits and two runs, while Vanessa Bradford came in for 2.1 innings of relief and gave up two hits and two runs, followed by Myers who finished the game for the Hornets, working 2.1 innings and giving up five runs off four hits on the day.

Alabama State will return to the field this weekend as they host conference opponent Jackson State for a three-game series at the Barbara Williams Complex. Due to inclement weather concerns, the first game of the series will be played on Saturday at 6 pm, while the remaining two games will be played on Sunday afternoon.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, only those listed on the Player Pass List will be allowed entry into the Barbara Williams Softball Complex. All concessions will be cashless throughout the season and the Alabama State University campus – including its athletic venues – are mask mandatory.

