Birmingham Police: Teen Killed, Another Wounded in Drive-By Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say an Alabama teen was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night. Birmingham police Sgt. Rod Mauldin says officers were called to a home in the Inglenook community where they found an unresponsive 16-year-old on the couch before 11:30 p.m. Mauldin says a second teen was shot in the face but his wounds were not life-threatening. Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates the teens were shot in a drive-by. Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Mauldin says the shots were fired from a small sedan. No arrests have been made.

