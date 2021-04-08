Body Found In Tuskegee, Identified As Missing Former University Student

by Alabama News Network Staff

The body found in Tuskegee last Friday has now been identified.

Police say the body has been identified as missing 23-year-old Marquez Duncan.

Duncan’s body was found near Alabama Avenue and Avenue B in Tuskegee.

Authorities say the body appeared to have been there for weeks. Duncan was last seen by friends on February 23rd at his home.

Tuskegee police say they are not investigating Duncan’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call The Tuskegee Police Department at (334) 727-0200 or CrimeStoppers at 215-stop.