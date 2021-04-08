Crimestoppers: $1,000 Reward Offered in July 2020 Montgomery Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Family members and loved ones are still coping with the lost of Bernard Hardy Jr. who they say was violently taken away from them in July of 2020. Family members wanted the public to know that Bernard Hardy was a loving, funny, and helpful person. They are pleading to anyone that knows anything to please come forward, at least do it for the family. Bernard leaves behind his loving 1-year old son who now has to grow up without him. Please come forward with any information.

On Friday, July 10, around 10:50 p.m., Montgomery Police Patrol units responded to the 6300 Block of Atlanta Highway, regarding a subject suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Hardy. Hardy was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Last updated, investigators dismissed the involvement of a Dodge Ram 1500 truck. Authorities are still searching for the owner or passengers of a black Dodge Charger. The vehicle nor the owner have been located.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call the Montgomery Police 334-625-2832. Refer to case no. 2020-00143444 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867)