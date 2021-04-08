Dadeville Police Searching for Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dadeville Police Department need your help in the search for a missing woman.

Police are searching for 46-year-old Kesha Gaye Burnett. Burnett is described as a white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

Burnett was last seen on April 3, 2021 around 5:00PM in the area of Old Scout Road in Dadeville.

Police say she was last wearing a white hoodie, black leggings, and gray tennis shoes.

Burnett is believed to be driving a gold 2007 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate number 62CH112.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kesha Gaye Burnett, you are asked to call the Dadeville Police Department at 256-825-6212 or call 911.