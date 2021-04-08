First Lady Jill Biden to Travel to Birmingham Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Birmingham Friday.

As part of the Help is Here Tour, First Lady Biden will be making stops at the James Rushton Early Learning Center and the YWCA of Central Alabama.

First Lady Biden, along with actress Jennifer Garner, were scheduled to make the trip originally on March 26, but it was cancelled after tornadoes hit the state earlier that week.

Due to severe weather forecasts, the White House announced that Garner will not travel for the event this time.

The White House says that the goal of the Help is Here Tour is to amplify how the American Rescue Plan addresses childhood poverty and will cut child poverty by half.