Friendship Mission Receives $11,115 from Golf Tournament

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network’s “Drive Out Homelessness” golf tournament has raised $11,115 for Friendship Mission, which provides emergency food and shelter to those in need. The event was held last month at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Friendship Mission got its start in 1996 and helps 300 or more people every year. The goal is to help the homeless get back on their feet.

“Drive Out Homelessess, the golf tournament held in Montgomery by Alabama News Network and its partners, was phenomenal,” Friendship Mission Executive Director Tara Davis said. “We have not been able to gather for in-person fundraising events up until that date. everything was COVID-safe and it was a wonderful day. We raised so much money and awareness of hunger and homelessness in our area, and so that alone is just priceless.”

Alabama News Network would like to thank everyone who took part in the golf tournament and for working to make life better for those in our community.