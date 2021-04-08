Judiciary Committee resurrects yoga bill, sends to Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have resurrected an effort to lift the state’s decades-old ban on yoga in public schools. On Wednesday, the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee voted 5-2 to advance the bill that would let school systems decide if they want to offer yoga to students. The approval came after the bill failed last week on a tie vote when some supportive committee members were not present. The bill, which has already been approved by the House, now moves to the. The Alabama Board of Education voted in 1993 to prohibit yoga, hypnosis, and meditation in public school classrooms.

