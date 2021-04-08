Montgomery Fire Investigating House Fire on Winston Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Lieutenant J.C. Selman said it happened just after 4:00 PM in the 500 block of Winston Drive.

Once crews arrived, fire crews discovered a two story house with heavy smoke and flames visible.

The fire was quickly put out, but the house suffered extensive damage.

Preliminary investigation shows that the fire may have originated in the kitchen, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials say no civilians or firefighters were injured.