MPD Charges Off-Duty Police Officer with Criminal Trespass

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department said it has initiated disciplinary proceedings against a police officer after being charged in an off-duty incident.

MPD Spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman said 29-year-old Meshach Franklin was charged with third degree Criminal Trespass.

MPD said it initiated the investigation on April 7, 2021 after receiving notification of the charges from the Municipal Court Magistrates Office.

MPD said Franklin was immediately relieved of duty and has been placed on administrative leave.

Franklin, who was assigned to Patrol, joined MPD in 2019.