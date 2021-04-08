Multiple Rounds Of Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler



We head towards the weekend with the threat of strong to severe storms lurking over us. There will be multiple rounds of rain and storms passing through the area Friday through Saturday. The first patch would come through during the daylight hours Friday. Scattered showers are more likely Friday morning but storm development will favor the afternoon hours. Storms that do develop will be capable of damaging winds and large hail. The next round of storms makes a run at us Friday evening into the overnight hours. The main threat with these storms will be tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. It appears another line of storms heads our way early Saturday morning. The storm threats will be the same as the previous round. Everyone will need to be weather aware during this very active period. We do see improving weather conditions ahead for Sunday. Sunshine returns and temps respond with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. High pressure over us will maintain the nice conditions into Monday and Tuesday. Our next rain maker works through the area around the middle of next week.