New Coore & Crenshaw Golf Course Coming to Lake Martin Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Russell Lands is working on a new development for the Lake Martin area which will include a Coore & Crenshaw golf course now under construction.

The golf course sits on 250 acres in the Wicker Point area with around 100 acres of fairways. It is set to be a centerpiece for Lake Martin’s newest residential development.

This will be the first Coore & Crenshaw golf course built in Alabama and the first course built in Alabama since 2009.

Coore & Crenshaw Golf Course Development is a world renowned golf course developer with courses around the world, including in Georgia and Florida..

“We think it’s a huge deal for the state, we know it is for the local community in terms of the magnitude of the announcement,” Russell Lands Vice President Roger Holliday told Alabama News Network. “It’s got to be one of the biggest announcements coming for tourism and property values. I don’t think Mr. Russell, Ben’s granddaddy, ever envisioned a golf course because I know he wasn’t a golfer, but he understood the business of recreation for the area.”

The golf course is expected to be open in May of 2023.