Pike Road Schools Will Continue to Wear Masks After Governor Ivey’s Mask Order Expires
Governor Kay Ivey’s mandatory mask order is set to expire Friday, April 9 but some places will not end their COVID-19 protocols.
Pike Road Schools announced Thursday students and employee will continue wearing masks through the end of the 2020-21 school year. Schools say the guidelines will remain in place to protect students and staff health needs.
The school system hasn’t announced any plans for the 2021-22 school year.