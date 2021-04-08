Pike Road Schools Will Continue to Wear Masks After Governor Ivey’s Mask Order Expires

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey’s mandatory mask order is set to expire Friday, April 9 but some places will not end their COVID-19 protocols.

Pike Road Schools announced Thursday students and employee will continue wearing masks through the end of the 2020-21 school year. Schools say the guidelines will remain in place to protect students and staff health needs.

The school system hasn’t announced any plans for the 2021-22 school year.