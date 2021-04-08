President Biden Announces Executive Actions on Gun Control

by Alabama News Network Staff

In President Joe Biden’s first notable gun control measures, he has announced executive actions aimed at addressing what the White House calls a “gun violence public health epidemic.”

In his actions announced Thursday, Biden is tightening regulations for “ghost guns” – homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts without serial numbers – and tightening regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces, like the one used by the Boulder, Colorado, shooter in a rampage last month that left 10 dead.

Gun-control advocates praised the actions but said much more must be done in Congress – where chances are much dimmer.

