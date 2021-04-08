Some Afternoon Clearing Thursday; Another Round Of Storms Friday Through Saturday

by Ben Lang

After a nice stretch of mainly sunny weather, clouds and some rain returned to the area overnight through early Thursday morning. However, just about all the rain departed our area by midday Thursday, and sunshine could return for many through the afternoon. Temperatures become quite warm, peaking in the low or even mid 80s for some. Otherwise, expect a breezy southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. The sky could be mostly clear through Thursday evening, but clouds increase Thursday night, while lows only fall into the low to mid 60s.

The sky could be mostly cloudy shortly after sunrise Thursday morning. A few showers are possible early, but showers and storms become more widespread by the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and perhaps large hail as the main hazards. Expect these storms to continue into the evening, but a potentially stronger round of storms arrives late Friday night through early Saturday morning.

In advance of another cold front, storms form and become widespread well to our northwest across the Ark-La-Tex and mid-south Friday. These storms congeal and race east Friday night, arriving in Alabama by early Saturday morning. These storms could still be strong to severe as they move through our area. Damaging winds up to or in excess of 60 mph are the main threat. However, the tornado threat is not zero. The storm prediction center places a slight risk for severe weather across west Alabama Friday and Friday night, and then a slight risk across southeast Alabama Saturday.

The severe threat subsides Saturday afternoon, but showers or even storms could continue to a lesser extent through the afternoon. Saturday night trends drier as the main front pushes through our area. Outside of early morning showers, much of Sunday looks dry with some sunshine in the mix. Afternoon temperatures could recover into the upper 70s.

Next week appears to start on a dry note, with some sunshine and highs near 80° Monday. More cloudiness and the chance for rain returns next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, though neither day appears to be a washout, with just a scattering of showers about each day. Temperatures might be a bit lower Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s.