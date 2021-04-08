The King’s Canvas Gets “3 Degree Guarantee” Check for $1,300

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gipson’s Tire Pros and Alabama News Network are presenting a check for $1,300 to The King’s Canvas, a Montgomery non-profit that helps local artists.

The King’s Canvas was our “3 Degree Guarantee” charity for March.

Each day when we get Montgomery’s high temperature forecast correct within 3 degrees, we and Gipson’s Tire Pros each donate $25 to a monthly charity. The money really adds up by the end of each month.

The King’s Canvas works to improve Montgomery’s business climate through public art.

“These funds will go to providing resources and opportunities to our local artists in Montgomery. We believe in the artist’s life — it’s more than decorations or entertainment. It’s a source of life for a lot of people,” Kevin King, the executive director of The King’s Canvas said.

We want to thank Hootie Gipson and Gipson’s Tire Pros for chipping in half of the money we give away each month with the “3 Degree Guarantee.”

This month, we’re collecting money for the Autauga Interfaith Care Center.

